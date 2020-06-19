MATTHEW BRIAN WARREN
WARREN
MATTHEW BRIAN


1987 - 2020

Age 33, on June 15, 2020, of Havertown, PA formerly of Wall Twp., NJ. Survived by his wife Daryl E. (nee Ruis), his daughter Ryan Ophelia, his parents Carol E. (nee Johnson) and Leonard R. Warren, his brother David L. Warren and his in-laws Maria (nee Carney) and Joseph F. Ruis. Funeral Services will be private with a public Memorial at a later date.

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
