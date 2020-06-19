WARREN
MATTHEW BRIAN
Age 33, on June 15, 2020, of Havertown, PA formerly of Wall Twp., NJ. Survived by his wife Daryl E. (nee Ruis), his daughter Ryan Ophelia, his parents Carol E. (nee Johnson) and Leonard R. Warren, his brother David L. Warren and his in-laws Maria (nee Carney) and Joseph F. Ruis. Funeral Services will be private with a public Memorial at a later date.
MATTHEW BRIAN
Age 33, on June 15, 2020, of Havertown, PA formerly of Wall Twp., NJ. Survived by his wife Daryl E. (nee Ruis), his daughter Ryan Ophelia, his parents Carol E. (nee Johnson) and Leonard R. Warren, his brother David L. Warren and his in-laws Maria (nee Carney) and Joseph F. Ruis. Funeral Services will be private with a public Memorial at a later date.
1987 - 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.