MATTHEW BRIAN WARREN
1987 - 2020
Age 33, on June 15, 2020, of Havertown, PA formerly of Wall Twp., NJ. Survived by his wife Daryl E. (nee Ruis), his daughter Ryan Ophelia, his parents Carol E. (nee Johnson) and Leonard R. Warren, his brother David L. Warren and his in-laws Maria (nee Carney) and Joseph F. Ruis. Funeral Services will be private with a public Memorial at a later date.

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
June 18, 2020
We are so very saddened by Matt's passing. Matt was a great guy, so much fun to be around and a loyal friend. We will surely miss his great spirit. Please accept our deepest condolences. Sending our love and prayers.
Dutt Family
Family Friend
June 18, 2020
We are devastated at this great loss. Matt was a great man with a booming voice. He was always smiling and joking around. Carol and Len-our hearts are broken. We will keep all of you in our prayers
Stew and Carol Whitman
Family Friend
June 18, 2020
I am so deeply saddened by your loss. Many prayers to you and your family.
Laurie Williamson
Friend
