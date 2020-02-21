|
|
D'ULISSE
MATTHEW J. "MATT"
Age 43, of Glen Mills, PA, on February 17th, 2020.
Beloved husband of Nicole A. (nee Russell); loving father of Alexander D'Ulisse and Victoria D'Ulisse; Precious son of Joanne (nee Centola) and the late Vincent D'Ulisse, and devoted brother of Michael D'Ulisse (Jennifer).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday Evening, February 23rd, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and on Monday Morning, February 24th, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Eugene Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matt's memory to The Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020