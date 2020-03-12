|
STOREY
MATTHEW J.
Age 74, of AZ, formerly of Bellmawr and Marlton died March 7, 2020. He was the former VP of Operations of Pep Boys. Predeceased by parents, Matthew and Elizabeth, and sister, Anne Corsey.
Survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen; sons, Matthew III and Steven; and sister, Elizabeth (Bud) Henderson. Viewing Mon., 9 to 10 A.M., St. Joachim/ Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ. Mass 10 A.M. Burial New St. Mary Cemetery, Bellmawr.
