MATTHEW JAMES HEARN

MATTHEW JAMES HEARN Notice
HEARN
MATTHEW JAMES


Went home to Our Lord on Jan. 24, 2020 at the age of 20, of Glenside. Loving son of James F. and Regina T. (nee Trautner). Reunited with his most beloved Gram and his twin brother Daniel Francis. Adored grandson of Gene and Judy Trautner. Loved by his uncles Bubba and Walter and his Aunt Kimberly. Beloved partner of Michaela. He will be missed by all of his devoted and loving cousins, dear friends and his little sweetie Gemma. "A beautiful boy with a beautiful smile", he will be so terribly missed. There is an empty space in the Circle of Love.
Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 A.M., Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, 6 to 8 P.M. at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038 and also a Visitation at the Church Friday after 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to Norwood-Fontbonne Academy, 8891 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
