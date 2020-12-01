1/
MATTHEW JOSEPH ROAKES SR.
35, of Tacony, Phila. PA suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Son of Arlene (Sorendino) and Michael Roakes. Husband of Abigail Richardson, loving father of Emma Rose and Matthew Joseph Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, Dec. 3rd from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., followed by his Mass at 11:00 A.M. both at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7056 Tulip St., Phila. Interment at St. Dominic Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Services entrusted to the WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA. For full obituary, condolences and live streaming please go to www.MeyersFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home, PC
507 West Ave.
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 338-3799
