35, of Tacony, Phila. PA suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Son of Arlene (Sorendino) and Michael Roakes. Husband of Abigail Richardson, loving father of Emma Rose and Matthew Joseph Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, Dec. 3rd from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., followed by his Mass at 11:00 A.M. both at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7056 Tulip St., Phila. Interment at St. Dominic Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Services entrusted to the WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA. For full obituary, condolences and live streaming please go to www.MeyersFH.com