MATTHEW LOUIS NINO
NINO
MATTHEW LOUIS


In Los Angeles, CA on June 19, 2020. Matthew used to perform at the Comedy Store. He taught himself to play piano. He loved to make music and loved to write. Visitation will be Sat., June 27, 2020 from 12 to 2 P.M. at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.

Mealeyfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
