NINO
MATTHEW LOUIS
In Los Angeles, CA on June 19, 2020. Matthew used to perform at the Comedy Store. He taught himself to play piano. He loved to make music and loved to write. Visitation will be Sat., June 27, 2020 from 12 to 2 P.M. at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.