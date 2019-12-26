Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
December 23, 2019. Son of Jill Rosenstein and Richard Rosenstein; brother of Shoshana Rosenstein grandson of Michael and Claire Krassenstein, Harold and Marilyn Rosenstein; also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Friday following burial Saturday eve and Sunday at the Community Room at Breyer Estates, 100 Breyer Dr., Elkins Park, PA 19027. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Gift of Life or Old York Rd. Temple Beth Am or Lubavitch of Ft. Washington.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019
