EISELE
MAUREEN ANNE
(nee Dempsey)
Passed away on November 24, 2019, at the age of 74. Maureen is survived by loving husband of 52 years, George; daughters, Jean Marie Lare (Michael) and Cathy Campbell (Greg); son, Mark (Jackie); brother, Edward (Elizabeth); sister, Eileen Fitzpatrick (Thomas), 6 adoring grandchildren: Brittany, Carly, Owen, Max, Miles, Anna, and many other loving family members and dear friends.
Maureen was a parishioner of Saint John Neumann and was a coordinator for Main Line Meals on Wheels in Bryn Mawr.
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., and to a Memorial Mass following at 11:30 A.M., both will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Maureen's name to Main Line Meals on Wheels, 60 Surrey Way, Devon, PA 19333 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020