SISTER MAUREEN B. McCANN, RSM
Age 85, died April 11, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Mary, and her siblings Albert, Honoria, Thomas, Kathleen, Terrence, Robert and Michele. In addition to her religious community, Sister Maureen is survived by her sister Constance, many nephews, nieces and cousins. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020