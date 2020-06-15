MAUREEN E. (Gaskin) HANNIGAN
1947 - 2020
HANNIGAN
MAUREEN E. (nee Gaskin)
June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to John "Jack". Devoted mother of Maureen Walsh (Bob), Jack (Patty), and the late Michelle. Loving Mom Mom of Juliann, R.P., Haley, John, and Delaney. A graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls Class of '65. Proud owner for 30 years of Maureen's Flowers, Northeast Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve. 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and also Wednesday 8:30 A.M. to 9:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M., St. Martha Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cem. Contri-butions can be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
JUN
17
Viewing
08:30 - 09:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 14, 2020
It was with great sorrow that we were informed of Maureen's passing. Even though we lived in Cincinnati, we were able to stay in touch with the family by the stories of "What Your Name", Michelle, through Big Vince and MIchelle's phone calls to us. It was easy to see that see was quit the loving wife, devoted mother, a very successful business woman and a good friend to us in Cincinnati. She and Jack always made us feel right at home, especially when Big Vince passed away and we were able to come up for the funeral. Whitie, my father in law, would have also been saddened to hear of her passing. I know she was greeted by Michelle, Vince, Mary, Emily and the rest of those who have passed before her. I know our Lord also greeted her as she came to her heavenly home. May God bless the Hannigan's.
Joanne & Mark Henlein
Family
June 14, 2020
You are at peace now, for that I am grateful. Most importantly you are with Michelle, Jim and your parents. I have so many memories of growing up together. No matter what life handed out, your faith kept you going. You were my hero in all you did. Several months back you asked me to hold your hand. I will Maureen , forever in my heart. I am so honored that we were friends.
Madeline Seiger
June 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dee Zearfaus
Neighbor
