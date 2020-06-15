HANNIGAN
MAUREEN E. (nee Gaskin)
June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to John "Jack". Devoted mother of Maureen Walsh (Bob), Jack (Patty), and the late Michelle. Loving Mom Mom of Juliann, R.P., Haley, John, and Delaney. A graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls Class of '65. Proud owner for 30 years of Maureen's Flowers, Northeast Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve. 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and also Wednesday 8:30 A.M. to 9:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M., St. Martha Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cem. Contri-butions can be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.
MAUREEN E. (nee Gaskin)
June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to John "Jack". Devoted mother of Maureen Walsh (Bob), Jack (Patty), and the late Michelle. Loving Mom Mom of Juliann, R.P., Haley, John, and Delaney. A graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls Class of '65. Proud owner for 30 years of Maureen's Flowers, Northeast Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve. 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and also Wednesday 8:30 A.M. to 9:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M., St. Martha Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cem. Contri-butions can be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.