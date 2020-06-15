It was with great sorrow that we were informed of Maureen's passing. Even though we lived in Cincinnati, we were able to stay in touch with the family by the stories of "What Your Name", Michelle, through Big Vince and MIchelle's phone calls to us. It was easy to see that see was quit the loving wife, devoted mother, a very successful business woman and a good friend to us in Cincinnati. She and Jack always made us feel right at home, especially when Big Vince passed away and we were able to come up for the funeral. Whitie, my father in law, would have also been saddened to hear of her passing. I know she was greeted by Michelle, Vince, Mary, Emily and the rest of those who have passed before her. I know our Lord also greeted her as she came to her heavenly home. May God bless the Hannigan's.

Joanne & Mark Henlein

