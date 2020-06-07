McFADDEN
MAUREEN
On June 1, 2020. Devoted mother of Brendan, Andrew and Kevin Neyer; beloved sister of John and Robert McFadden (Kim); loving aunt of Robert and Shannon. Funeral Services private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.