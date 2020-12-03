Of Moorestown, NJ, 88 years old, a lifelong learner and world traveler passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the cherished daughter of the late Alice (Garrity) and Thomas McParland, the dear sister of Thomas (Marge) McParland, and the loving mother of the late James Erwin Rogers. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late Erwin Rogers. She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Paul) Pantano, Thomas (Susan), Joseph, Mary Ann and Therese Rogers. She was the adoring grandmother of Cara (Daniel) Reid, Thomas Justin Rogers, Michael and Sharon Pantano, Ryan and Lindsey Proebstle. She was the proud great-grandmother of Isaiah Irwin Reid. Maureen graduated with honors from Little Flower High School. After raising her children, she worked for many years at Chesterbrook Academy. She will be remembered for her intelligence, selflessness, compassion and her dedication to her family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Moorestown, NJ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Arrangements by the MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS



