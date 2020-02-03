The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN SR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN SR. Notice
SR. MAUREEN
WIDMEIER S.H.C.J.
On January 30, 2020. Sister was 97 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Widmeier (nee Dwyer). Sister of the late Charles, John, Thomas, Jack, Dolores McDonnell, Claire Ryan, Regina Wilkerson, Catherine Watts, Elizabeth (Mother Mary Flavia, SHCJ), Mary O'Hare, Helen Bulman and Mary Jean Wilkinson. Survived by her cousins Rev. Gerald Brinkmann CSsR, Rev. Charles Brinkmann CSsR and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, February 5, 2020 10-11 A.M. New Sharon Chapel, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be held on Tuesday, 4 P.M. in Chapel. Contributions in her memory to the Society of Holy Child Jesus, American Province, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600. Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now