SR. MAUREEN
WIDMEIER S.H.C.J.
On January 30, 2020. Sister was 97 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Widmeier (nee Dwyer). Sister of the late Charles, John, Thomas, Jack, Dolores McDonnell, Claire Ryan, Regina Wilkerson, Catherine Watts, Elizabeth (Mother Mary Flavia, SHCJ), Mary O'Hare, Helen Bulman and Mary Jean Wilkinson. Survived by her cousins Rev. Gerald Brinkmann CSsR, Rev. Charles Brinkmann CSsR and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, February 5, 2020 10-11 A.M. New Sharon Chapel, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be held on Tuesday, 4 P.M. in Chapel. Contributions in her memory to the Society of Holy Child Jesus, American Province, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600. Online condolences
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020