BROCK
MAURICE LINWOOD, "POPPY"
April 14, 2020. Age 89, of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Janet E. (nee Knapp). Loving father of Christine (Carmen) Scotese, Phyllis, Douglas (Carol) and the late Joyce (Walter) Smilowski. Cherished grandfather of Phillip (Coleene) Brock, Janet (Kurt) Smith, Kyle Scotese, Amanda Brock (Michael Saba), Tyler (Ashley) Brock, Evan Scotese, Derek Smilowski (Felix Valdez), Cameron (Angela) Scotese, Haley Scotese and Alec Smilowski. He was devoted to his great grandchildren. Dear brother of Garland (Fannie) Brock, and predeceased by Melvin Brock (Mildred), Alma (Robert) Simmons, Elwood (Eva) Brock, Ervin (Gertrude) Brock, Thurman (Nancy) Brock, Mavis (Davey) Bell and Ressie Carlton (R.C.) Brock. He will be missed by his "Philadelphia" niece Linda (Ronald) Houdeshel, their daughters Jean Egeland and Shana Eckert (Edward). Due to the national health crisis, Services and burial will take place with the immediate family only. Donations in Maurice's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Road, Phila., PA 19154 or United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 10901 Calera Road, Phila., PA 19154. To share a memory of Maurice, please visit
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020