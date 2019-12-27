|
|
GREENBERG
MAX
Dec. 26, 2019 of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted husband of the late Gloria (née Steiner). Loving father of Sharon Shipley, Tony (Michelina) Greenberg and Willa (Marc) DeSouza. Proud Zeyda of Stephanie, Rachael, Anthony (z"l), Rebecca, Eric and Theo. He was a distinguished and highly decorated Navy World War II veteran and an electronics engineer at the FAATC where he designed and developed "MRF". He was nominated for the 1998 Elder Statesman of Aviation Award. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday December 29, 1:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment Har Jehuda Cemetery. The family will return to the DeSouza residence (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoon) and request that contributions in his memory be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019