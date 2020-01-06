Home

More Obituaries for MAX HAUSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RABBI MAX HAUSEN

RABBI MAX HAUSEN Notice
HAUSEN
RABBI MAX
on January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley (Kimball) and the late Ida; Loving father of Judith (David Stall), Ruth (Michael Hafner), Lee Hausen and the late Gail Catalina; Step-father of Brenda (Robert) Cooper and Jeffrey Kimball; Adoring grandfather of Aaron, Zachary (Erika), Leah, Hannah, Ilana and Shayna. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 1 PM precisely at Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim, 410 Montgomery Ave., Wynnewood, PA. Interment Private. Shiva will be observed Tuesday Evening at 7 PM at Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim. Contributions in his memory may be made to Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
