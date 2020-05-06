SHEIMAN
MAX
May 4, 2020. Husband of the late Shirley; father of Sarah (Fred) Hoffman, and Stephen (late Joanne) Sheiman; grand-father of Brett (Lisa) Hoffman, and Kelly (Chris) Handrahan; great-grandfather of Emma, Jacob, Marley, and Cora. Mr. Sheiman was a co-founder and past president of the Philadel-phia Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors. Graveside Services are private. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to philaholocaustmemorial.orgwww.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.