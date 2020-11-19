Maxine Alyce (Nee Buckman) Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, after bravely facing Parkinson's Disease. Beloved wife of Asher. Loving mother of David, Richard (Jody), Judy (Paul) Izes, and Michael. Devoted grandmother of Alexa, Jessica, Amanda, and Rebecca. We recall the memory of Maxine's parents Rose and Charlie, and her sisters Annette (Ellis) Silberman and Rhoda (Morris) Lempert who gave her the nickname Mick as a child. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews as well as many, many loving friends. Maxine was a fierce supporter of education, teaching for decades at Strawberry Mansion Junior/Senior High School, followed by years of relentlessly representing the interests of her fellow school district employees with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. Maxine was also a fixture in the community, attending Temple Sinai congregation for over forty years and supporting local politics. She was a staunch defender of the rights of those who couldn't defend themselves. Services and interment private. Maxine's family respectfully requests contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's charity of your choice
or Temple Sinai, 1401 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025, www.tsinai.com
. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com