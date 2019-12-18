|
HALPERN
MAXINE (nee Kotzker)
On December 16, 2019. Wife of the late Norman. Mother of Alan Halpern and Eric (Meryl) Halpern. Grandmother of Marisa (Vince), Brett (Marla), Sasha and Justin. Great-grandmother of Naomi and Nash.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Meryl and Eric Halpern.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019