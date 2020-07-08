1/1
July 5, 2020, age 88. Wife of the late John C. Kelly. Loving mother of Kevin (Debbie), Michael, Sean (Ann), Jack (Michelle) and the late Dennis Kelly. Beloved grandmother of Christine Kelly and 8 other grandchildren. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 10 - 11 A.M. at HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, THOMAS J. FLUEHR F.D., 3160 Grant Ave. (west of Academy Rd). Religious Service 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to a charity of your choice.