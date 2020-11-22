67, of Phila., PA, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She earned her B.S. at Pitt and MSW at U of Michigan. She worked for 30 yrs. in Social Work for the City in Homeless Services. She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard Lutz; parents, David and Leona; and sister, Dr. Shari. She is survived by the love of her life, daughter, Sarah Lutz-Long (Bryson Long); older sister and best friend, Karen Whitlock; niece, Melissa Whitlock (Seth Caplan); nephew, Justin Whitlock; and beloved cats, Lillie and Oliver. Services and burial were private at West laurel Hill Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Research Foundation. Maxine was diagnosed with this nerve disease in her late twenties and lived with dignity and purpose in spite of it for the next 40 years.