1/1
Maxine Ohringer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
67, of Phila., PA, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She earned her B.S. at Pitt and MSW at U of Michigan. She worked for 30 yrs. in Social Work for the City in Homeless Services. She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard Lutz; parents, David and Leona; and sister, Dr. Shari. She is survived by the love of her life, daughter, Sarah Lutz-Long (Bryson Long); older sister and best friend, Karen Whitlock; niece, Melissa Whitlock (Seth Caplan); nephew, Justin Whitlock; and beloved cats, Lillie and Oliver. Services and burial were private at West laurel Hill Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Research Foundation. Maxine was diagnosed with this nerve disease in her late twenties and lived with dignity and purpose in spite of it for the next 40 years.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved