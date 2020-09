Or Copy this URL to Share

Sept. 1, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Edwin Segal. Mother of Benita Segal and Andrea Segal-Wehman. Grandmother of Samm (Josh) Wehman-Epstein. Graveside Services will be Friday beginning 11:00 A.M. at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. E), Pennsauken, NJ.PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS



