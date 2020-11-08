Beloved and admired by everyone that knew her, Maye Grosser Cohen passed away peacefully and enveloped in love early on November 7, 2020 at the age of 94. A true force of nature, Maye leaves behind a legacy of strength, intelligence, wisdom and humor. Maye was the cherished mother of Warren and Sylvie Cohen, Sandy and Jack Bonner, Phyllis and Jeffrey Katz, Mark and Jean Cohen, and Ira Cohen and Jenny Greenbaum. Aunt to Susan Cohen and the late David Klibaner and Bubbe to Vanessa and Brian Grieve, Sabrina and Max Blondman, David and Megan Lieberman, Sara Bonner, Dori and Mike Price, Adam and Nicole Katz, Eric and Shelby Katz, Julie and Amanda Cohen, Julien and Ella Cohen, Rachael and Johnny Dolezal; great Aunt to Daniel Klibaner. She was great-grandmother to Sophie Grieve, Jack and Owen Blondman, Mason and Graham Lieberman, Eli and Sasha Katz, and Benjamin Price. Married to the love of her life Boris Cohen for almost 53 years, she took great pride in the family they created together and the adventures they shared. Daughter of David and Dora Grosser and sister to Molly Grosser Cohen, Maye was a proud Temple University graduate. After a successful career as a teacher and raising her 5 children, Maye received a M.A. in counselling from Villanova University, and went on to become a guidance counsellor and develop a private practice specializing in family therapy. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren filled her later years with enormous joy. We will miss her every day. L'Dor va Dor. A private burial for the family only is planned. Shiva Services will be conducted over Zoom at 7 P.M., family will provide the link and it will be made available by Har Zion Temple. Donations in Maye's memory can be made to: The Alzheimer's Foundation https://alzfdn.org/ www.goldsteinsfuneral.com