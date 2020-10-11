Meg Harkins

Died peacefully of Covid-19 Oct. 1, 2020. Born in 1935, she attended Buckingham Friends, George School, Connecticut College and Drexel University. She became a librarian and was Admissions Director at the Penn Graduate School of Ed. She loved her days at Camp Dark Waters, her communities at Germantown Friends and Friends Select. Meg is survived by daughter Kate, son-in-law Mats, grandsons Johannes and Eli. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the ACLU.



