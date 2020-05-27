MEGAN LAURA HAYES
HAYES
MEGAN LAURA
44 yrs. old, peacefully on May 25, 2020 unrelated to Covid 19. Megan was a graduate of Ocean City HS, Class of 1995 and Atlantic City Comm. College. Beloved daughter of Rebecca Butler of Phila. and H. Lloyd Hayes III of Ocean City, NJ. Megan will be missed by her siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Services are private. Please send donations in Megan's name to ACCT 111, W. Hunting Park Ave., Phila. 19140.CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
