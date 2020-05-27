HAYES

MEGAN LAURA

44 yrs. old, peacefully on May 25, 2020 unrelated to Covid 19. Megan was a graduate of Ocean City HS, Class of 1995 and Atlantic City Comm. College. Beloved daughter of Rebecca Butler of Phila. and H. Lloyd Hayes III of Ocean City, NJ. Megan will be missed by her siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Services are private. Please send donations in Megan's name to ACCT 111, W. Hunting Park Ave., Phila. 19140.CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.

215-482-8878



