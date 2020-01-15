|
TEDESCHI
MELINA (nee Pacitti)
On January 13, 2020. Wife of the late Emil. Loving mother of Albert, Frank and Maryann Campbell. Nana of 9 and great grandmother of 15. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
