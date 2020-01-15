Home

MELINA (Pacitti) TEDESCHI

MELINA (Pacitti) TEDESCHI Notice
TEDESCHI
MELINA (nee Pacitti)
On January 13, 2020. Wife of the late Emil. Loving mother of Albert, Frank and Maryann Campbell. Nana of 9 and great grandmother of 15. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
