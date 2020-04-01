|
|
HERRIN
MELVA
It is with great sadness that the family of Melva Herrin announces her passing of complications from cancer at age 84. Melva celebrated 58 years of marriage with the love her life, Melvin, who passed away in 2013. Mel and Mel met as teenagers growing up in Phila. and married at ages 19 and 21. They made quite the couple over the decades, with Melva's elegant beauty perfectly complementing Murph's dapper, confident manner.
They began raising their children in NE Phila. and later moved to Rydal for better schools. Rydal was home for many years before sharing time between Sarasota and down-town Philadelphia. Friends and their families were important to them, and their group's children had many unrelated aunts and uncles growing up.
Melva was the daughter of Noni and Al Fogel and the sister of Jeff Fogel. She is survived by daughter Dena Herrin and husband Alfredo Mauri, son Scott Herrin, brother Jeff and wife Caren Fogel, and five adored grandchildren: Amanda and Dan Mauri, Anna, Sara and Adam Herrin.
Melva devoted her life to her husband, children and grand-children, and her moments of greatest joy came when they were happy or successful. And when she could clean some-thing. More recently, she became quite a dog lover.
Many were concerned about Melva when Mel died. He had been the rock, what would happen to her? Surprise - despite her own medical challenges, she became very capably indepen-dent, certainly inspired by the extraordinary younger women in her family. Sadness about losing Mel was ever present, though she was always upbeat, and self-pity was non-existent. Melva never wanted to be a burden, to a fault. She managed to maintain that spirit even as her health was further compromised in recent years.
The family will have a small private service.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Ovarian Cancer Research Center Fund, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020