SCHWARTZ
MELVIN L.
peacefully on April 11, 2020, of Marlton, NJ. Age 88. Husband of 64 yrs. of Roz Schwartz. Father of Steven (Von) Schwartz and Bari (Mark) Granoff. Grandfather of Michael (Calley), Candice Ryann, Jake and Abe. Great-grandfather of Riley Jane. Mel was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. A graduate of Germantown High School in Philadelphia, Mel joined the Army in 1952 and served for nearly a year and a half on the front line. While there, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge and two Bronze Service Stars. All his life, he remained fiercely proud of his service. "I love my country," he said, simply. He was an enormously capable man. A close family friend would often say "He's the man with the golden hands!" Mel loved a project. Whether it was building a swimming pool in his backyard or a boat in his basement, he never ceased to amaze. He was predeceased by son-in-law Matthew, and by all three of his brothers: Paul, Dick, and Larry. Funeral plans are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.Vitas.com or www.kidneyfund.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 13, 2020