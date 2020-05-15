MILLER
MELVIN NORMAN
November 9, 1936 - May 13, 2020 was born November 9, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and then went on to receive both a Bachelor and Master degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University in 1959. Mel flourished at Cornell and the only song he knew from beginning to end was the alma mater song, "Far Above Cayuga's Waters". Mel received a Master of Science and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in 1967. At Penn, Mel met his future wife, Eunice Eisenberg a fellow student. After meeting in Houston Hall, they knew it was destiny. Together they shared the national stress of the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1963, the crisis was resolved, and Eunice and Mel were married. Mel started his career as an engineer at Philco in Blue Bell, PA. This led him to become an accomplished founder and creator of new technology used in the medical and oil exploration fields. He founded Geometric Data Corporation and subsequently founded NUMAR Corporation where he also became CEO. Finally, he was appointed CEO of Sion Power. Mel was a Co-Founder of the Melvin and Eunice A. Miller Foundation. Mel was well respected in the field of pattern recognition, held multiple patents including for the development of the first commercial and most widely used automated white blood cell differential system and the first magnetic resonance imaging oil well logging system. Mel created the concept of computerizing the test for diagnosing illness by counting white blood cells. Smithkline acquired the Company that Mel built and Mel remained CEO. His knowledge of the field known as composite materials led him to create the concept of using MRI technology and understand oil wells to provide above ground information. Mel took the company public. It was later acquired by Halliburton. Mel took great pleasure in his role of husband, father and grandfather ("Pappuccino"). He initially settled in Wynnewood, PA and subsequently acquired a second residence in Westhampton Beach, NY. Mel's name is memorialized by the Miller Sanctuary Congregation at Beth Hamedrosh and the Student lounge at Cornell University. Mel is survived by his wife, Eunice; his daughters, Emily, Rachel and Deborah Sakellarios; his son in laws, Scott Sonnenblick and Nick Sakellarios; his grandchildren, Jacob, Zoe, Maya, Gabriella, Benjamin and Daniel; and his brother, Gary Miller. Interment was at New Montefiore Cemetery and was officiated by Rabbi Marc Schneier. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.