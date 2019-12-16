Home

76, of Warminster, PA passed away Dec. 5, 2019. "Merce" was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Marion M. Schaubel Swartz and sister of the late Virginia Swartz and Frederick Feil. She is survived by nephew, Frederick J.C. Feil; his wife, Kelly Feil; sister-in-law, Margaret Feil; and friends Paula Shultz, Rita Moore, and Cheryl DelPizzo. A service will be held Dec. 19 at 1:30 at JOSEPH A. FLUEHR, III FUNERAL HOME, Richboro, PA. www.fluehr.com. Burial at North Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations please to: Shriners Hosp. for Children-Philadelphia Unit, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019
