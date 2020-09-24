1/1
MEREDITH STEPHANIE KAY
A resident of Marlton, NJ, died on September 20, 2020. Meredith is survived by her daughter, Samantha Rose Kay; sister, Dana Kay Smith (Philip); brother, Stephen Thomas Kay (Piper); parents, Lewis and JoAnn Kay and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Meredith graduated The University of Massachusetts, Amherst and was a passionate advocate for the sustainability of our earth. "Memmy" was a lover of all living things (especially her cat, Mellie). She was willing and eager to listen and always seemed to know what to say to make others feel special. She was fearless, with an effortless smile and an infectious laugh. The world is a better place for having had her in it. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Private family Memorial Service will be held. Those who wish to participate in spirit are asked to light a candle on Saturday, Sept. 26th at 1:00 P.M. and take a deep breath to celebrate Meredith. Contributions in her memory should be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
5 entries
September 23, 2020
This is such sad news. I had the pleasure of playing tennis with Meredith for many years, and counted has as a dear friend. I have so many fantastic memories of her both on and off the court. She was always ready for fun, loved to joke around, chatted about everything, and always talked lovingly about her family, especially Sam. This is a year of sorrow.
Joyce Nylund
Friend
September 23, 2020
I worked with Meredith many times over the years and got to spend time with her outside of work. She was a wonderful person, always made everyone smile. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Brent Anthony
Coworker
September 23, 2020
I worked with Meredith for many years. Even on tough days you could count on her smile to brighten your day. She will be missed.
Bonni Eichmann
Coworker
September 22, 2020
A special person and a great friend. Always willing to say what's in her mind and share what's in her heart. She will be missed.
Rolando Marquez
Friend
September 22, 2020
Sam, my deepest condolences. Meredith worked for me at Towers, EDS and HP. You always were the light of her life. She would smile from ear to ear just saying your name. You could do no wrong. ❤
My heart breaks for you.
You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeanette (was Grettner now Shaffer)
Coworker
