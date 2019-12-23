|
SKLAR
MERRILL B.
Dec. 20, 2019 of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted husband of Janet Sklar. Beloved father of Gary (Jody) Sklar, Loren (Felix) Sklar, Dana (Scott) Sklar, and Brett (Esther) Sklar, and grandfather of Julian, David, Miles, Travis, and Ellie. Merrill was in the army in communi-cations during the Korean War before returning to Philadel-phia to marry and then Cherry Hill to raise a family. The reward of his sales rep career was the long-time friendships made. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 11 A.M. at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Contributions may be made to the .
PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019