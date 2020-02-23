The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for MERRYL COHEN-BUTTARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERRYL COHEN-BUTTARI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MERRYL COHEN-BUTTARI Notice
COHEN-BUTTARI
MERRYL
Feb. 21, 2020 of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of Vince Buttari, III. Mother of J.D. (Christine) Weinroth, Dr. Heidi (Richard Fox) Weinroth and Alison (Christian Bainbridge) Weinroth. Grandmother of Trudi, Zoey, Trey, Kasey, Cooper and Duncan. Merryl was an award-winning mosaic artist who started a consultation design business 30 years ago with Herb Tapper. Relatives and friends are invited Mon. beginning 10:15AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00AM. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Monday through Wednesday from 2 to 7PM each day. Contributions in her memory can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERRYL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now