JACOBY
META JOY COHN (nee Gellman)
January 26, 2020 of Haverford, PA. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Cohn and the late Kenneth Jacoby; loving mother of Beth (Robert) Stack, Jane (Stuart) Siegal, Paul (Marcy) Cohn; cherished grandmother of Laura (John), Julia, Gregory (Rikki), Harris, and Matt; adoring great-grandmother of Mason and Carter. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Tuesday, 11:30 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Gratz College Holocaust Oral History Archive Fund (gratz.edu/give-now) or the USC Shoah Foundation (giveto.usc.edu).
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020