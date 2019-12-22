|
|
BUSHMAN
MEYER A.
Passed away in Dec. 13, 2019. He was an active trial lawyer, specializing in major jury civil litigation since 1956. His area of specialization was in medical malpractice, dental malpractice, and civil litigation. Meyer's experience involved over 500 major jury trials and as a judge pro tem, where he mediated over 300 cases. A graduate of Temple University School of Law and Pennsylvania State University, Meyer was admitted to practice before all of the Appellate Courts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Federal District Court for the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania and the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and Interstate Commerce Commission. Meyer represented the Philadelphia Bar Association as Chairman of the Civil Legislation Committee before the Senate and House Insurance Committees.
He also served on a special committee to draft the Health-care Services Malpractice Act, which was the initial statute governing malpractice litigation. He participated in many radio talk shows about malpractice and was a former member of the adjunct faculty of the Temple University School of Law for ten years, where he lectured on trial advocacy and malpractice. He was also a faculty member of the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, taught medical malpractice in the Continuing Legal Education Program for Lawyers, and was a guest lecturer at the University of Athens Law School, Temple University Hospital, and the Temple University School of Dentistry. He had been recognized as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer on multiple occasions.
Meyer and his wife, Janice, were major benefactors to the Temple University School of Law and to Penn State University, where they were members of the President's Club. Meyer's other philan-thropic activities included serving as chairman on the Metropolitan Anti-Defamation League Advisory Board, President of the B'nai Brith Council of Greater Philadel-phia, a National Commissioner, Honorary Life Member and Society of Fellows with the Anti-Defamation League, the Chapel of Four Chaplains - Legion of Honor, the National Conference of Christians and Jews, a member of the board of directors of the Philadelphia Historic Preservation Corpora-tion, and a member of the board of directors and former Vice President of the 5000 Board-walk Condominium Association.
Meyer is survived by his wife, Janice (nee Gladstein), children, Ira (Marcy) Bushman, Cara (John) Greenhall, Nina (Jeffrey) Harmon, and Shera (Stuart) Shalit, and sister, Libby Goodman. He is also survived by grandchildren, Mia (Michael) Sommer, Matthew (Zoe) Bushman, Max Greenhall, Zoe Greenhall, Benjamin Harmon, Noah Shalit, Ari Shalit, and great-grandchild, Levi Sommer. Services were private at the request of the family. The family asks that contributions in Meyer's memory may be made to the Anti-Defamation League, Phila., PA 19102 or philadelphia.adl.org.
