Age 101, May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lenora Goldfarb. Father of Mitchell (Jeanne) Goldfarb, Shelley (Harold) Goldner, and Daniel (Sora Rivka) Goldfarb, grand-father of Justin, Rachel (Moshe), Keith (Zoe), Kira, Levi, Shaindel (Yossi), Mendel, Tina (Barry) and Michael (Angela), great-grandfather of Cyrus and Avner, brother of Jack (Simone) Goldfarb and the late Eve (Joe) Abrams and Leo "Lou" (Henrietta) Goldfarb. Decorated World War II veteran, accomplished bridge player, and classical music aficionado. Contributions in his memory can be made to Curtis Institute of Music or a charity of your choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
