Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
MICEAL "MIKE" CARR

Of the Overbrook section of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was the husband of Carol (nee Brokars) Carr and the loving father of Michael (Margaret) Carr, Christopher (Christine) Carr, and Kathleen (William) Smith. He is also survived by his 8 grand-children. In addition to working as an Administrative Analyst for the City of Philadelphia, he was an accomplished debater and forensics coach. He coached at various area schools, including his alma maters: St. Joseph's Prep and St. Joseph's College. The services and interment will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Joseph's Prep Forensics Program, 1733 West Girard Ave., Phila., Pa. 19130.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
