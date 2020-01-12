Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CAVANAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL A. CAVANAUGH Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL A. CAVANAUGH Jr. Notice
CAVANAUGH
MICHAEL A., JR.


Peacefully at his son's home on January 7, 2020 in Phila., PA at the age of 82. Mike is survived by his wife Susan Kovacs of Bethlehem PA; his 3 children, Michael A. Cavanaugh (Tammie) of San Antonio TX; Marianna Bloom (Gary) of Bordentown NJ; and Mark Cavanaugh (Jennifer) of Phila., PA; brother Ronald (Kathy) Cavanaugh of Sewell NJ; 3 grandchildren Mark, Shannon and Michael and one great grandchild Henry. He is preceded in death by wife Marianne Cavanaugh, sister Carolyn "Sue" Ehresmann and parents Michael and Lillian (Lindsey) Cavanaugh of Phila. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 8 from 10 to 10:30 A.M. at Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, and a Memorial Service beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. To share your favorite memories of Mike, please visit Givnish.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -