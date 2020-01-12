|
CAVANAUGH
MICHAEL A., JR.
Peacefully at his son's home on January 7, 2020 in Phila., PA at the age of 82. Mike is survived by his wife Susan Kovacs of Bethlehem PA; his 3 children, Michael A. Cavanaugh (Tammie) of San Antonio TX; Marianna Bloom (Gary) of Bordentown NJ; and Mark Cavanaugh (Jennifer) of Phila., PA; brother Ronald (Kathy) Cavanaugh of Sewell NJ; 3 grandchildren Mark, Shannon and Michael and one great grandchild Henry. He is preceded in death by wife Marianne Cavanaugh, sister Carolyn "Sue" Ehresmann and parents Michael and Lillian (Lindsey) Cavanaugh of Phila. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 8 from 10 to 10:30 A.M. at Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, and a Memorial Service beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. To share your favorite memories of Mike, please visit Givnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020