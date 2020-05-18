MICHAEL A. "Mike Corny" CORNAGLIA
CORNAGLIA
MICHAEL A. "Mike Corny"
on May 15, 2020. Devoted husband of Susan; Beloved son of Louise and the late Joseph Cornaglia; cherished father of Samantha; Pop-corn of Joseph and Michael; brother of Robert Cornaglia. Viewing 9- 10:30 A.M. at the THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 18, 2020.
Thank You.
