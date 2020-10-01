Michael A. Innamorato

September 28, 2020 age 83. Michael worked 30 years as a technician for Exelon. Michael served in the United States Army for 20 years, he was a member of The Knights of Columbus St. John Neumann Council 933, devoted member of St. Bernard Church where he would volunteer his time and served in the Secular Franciscan Order. However, what Michael enjoyed most was spending time with his family. Son of the late Luigi and Pauline (nee Giangreco) Innamorato. Loving husband of Maria A. Innamorato. Greatest dad of Louis Innamorato (Marie), Mary Iemma and Michelle Jobba (Jason). Brother of the late Anthony, John, Victor, Joseph and Vincent Innamorato. Brother-in-law to Giuseppe (Sonia) and John (Libby.) Devoted Pop-Pop to Philip, Tara, Joseph and Christina and Great-Pop-Pop to Maxwell. Michael will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing Sunday, October 4th 6-8 P.M. and Monday October 5th 8:30-10 A.M. VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.) (Ample parking and handicap accessibility in rear of building) followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Bernard Church 7341 Cottage St., Philadelphia, PA 19136. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Bernard Church would be appreciated by Michael's family. www.viscontofuneralhome.com