NIMCHUK

MICHAEL A. "MIKE"

Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born on March 19, 1944 in Jamna, Ukraine to Mykola and Olha (Onufryjiw).

Michael immigrated to the United States after World War II, settling in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Medical Unit in Fort Hood, Texas during the Vietnam War.

When his military service was complete, Mike continued to serve his community as a Philadelphia Police Officer for almost 30 years.

Mike was an excellent cook. He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially during the Christmas and Easter holiday seasons.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Olga (Catherine), sons, Mark (Hildaliz) and John, sister Mary and two grand-children, Mia and Max. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law.

At this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services and celebration of his life will be postponed until a later date.

Please monitor Fletcher-Nasevich website for details.



