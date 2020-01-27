|
|
TRAZZERA
MICHAEL A.
On Jan. 23, 2020. Age 74, of Brigantine, NJ, formerly of Phila., PA. Devoted father of Michael (Joanne) Trazzera and Maria (Scott) Unger. Loving grandfather of Michael, Anthony, Stephen, Angelina and Christina. Brother of Pete (Diane) Trazzera. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Fri. Eve. 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Sat. Morn. 9 to 10 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Monica Chuch, 17th and Ritner Sts., Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020