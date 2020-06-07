AMORIELLO
MICHAEL
Passed away on June 3, 2020. Devoted husband of the late JoAnn (nee Giordano). Beloved father of Michael (Natalie), Jennifer (Abs) and Danielle. Grandfather of Francesca, Michael, Jessica and Mia. Brother of Madelyn (Dom), Thomas, Steve (Eleanor), the late Joseph (Linda) and the late Anthony. Viewing Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.