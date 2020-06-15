CIQUERO
MICHAEL ANTHONY
Passed peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Florida. A WWII Veteran, Mike enlisted in the U. S. Navy at age 17 and served as a Navy Seabee in the Philippine Islands. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and a beautiful granddaughter, Caitlin. He is survived by children Beverly, Michele, Michael and Steven. WACKERMAN F.H.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.