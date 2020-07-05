1/1
MICHAEL ANTHONY "Tony" McVEIGH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McVEIGH
MICHAEL ANTHONY "Tony"


died peacefully on June 28, 2020. Retired in 2015 as a Senior Technical Fellow with the Boeing Company, Mr. McVeigh was the beloved husband of Paula McVeigh (nee Blasco). Loving father to Kevin, Rachel, and Brian (Kristin). Also survived by his three granddaughters Quinn, Olivia, and Fiona and his sisters, Brenda Owens (John) and Patricia McVeigh. Predeceased by his sister Marianne McKeown (Ciaran). Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 14th at 11 A.M. at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford, Pa. Internment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Mary Ilgen Scholarship in Aerospace Engineering at Penn State University. Condolences:

jnelsonrigbyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the McVeigh Family for the loss of your loved one, Michael Anthony, "Tony", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 4, 2020
Sending love to you all from across the pond. I have nothing but happy memories of Uncle Tony, he always had that gorgeous grin on his face. He will be sorely missed. Xx
Hannah McCarthy
Family
July 4, 2020
We are heartbroken by Tonys passing. An awesome husband and father, a life-long friend, a brilliant mind, a kind soul. We are grateful for all the memories we made together and the great laughs we had. May Tonys precious memory be everlasting and may God grant comfort to all in the family. You will be greatly missed, dear friend!
Catherine Kassianides
Friend
July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Darrell Duckworth
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Thank you for everything you did for us, Uncle Tony, we will miss you always xxxxxx
Marianne Best
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved