November 10, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of Deedee Fein. Loving father of Laura (Martin Ramirez) Fein, Allison (Moshe) Blech, Daniel (Julie) Fein and the late Richard Fein. Also survived by 14 adored grandchildren. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Rutgers Law School, Michael practiced Intellectual Property Law at Rohm & Haas for 25 years and later worked for several law firms in Philadelphia. All are invited to watch the live stream Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 beginning 11:00 A.M. on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS YouTube Channel. Contributions may be made to the Richard Fein Memorial Fund, c/o One Israel Fund, www.oneisraelfund.org
.