1/
Michael Babick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87 of Yardley passed away on October 20, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of his wife of 63 years, Marian, daughter Susan and son Michael. Mike, as he was known by family and friends, was a true Philly guy, born and raised in Fishtown, a graduate of Northeast High School and later St. Joseph's University. He subsequently served his country, achieving the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army Infantry. In his early years Mike enjoyed bowling, golf and even took flying lessons. Later in life, Mike developed a passion for bridge and became an accomplished player, nearly attaining the level of Life Master. He and Marian traveled extensively around the world with their friends Pat and Jack, hiking glaciers in Alaska and cuddling koalas in Australia. Mike took pleasure in watching the movies from Hollywood's golden age, a passion he passed on to and often shared with his children. In addition to his wife and children, Mike is survived by two nieces, Joanne and Nina, and a grand-dog Harvey. He is predeceased by two brothers, Alex and Fred, and three sisters, Nina, Anne and Cass. Services will be held in private. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to: Team Chappy Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) foundation established to fight childhood cancer, at 459 Knollbrook Drive, Langhorne, PA 19047.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved