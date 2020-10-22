MICHAEL BELLARMINO

Age 72, Oct. 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen S. (nee McIntyre). Devoted father of the late Eric McIntyre; father-in-law of Jennifer McIntyre. Loving grandfather of Miranda and Eric. Dear son of the late Francis M., M.D. and Teresa Bellarmino; and step son of the late Rita Bellarmino. Dear brother of Frank (Saven) Bellarmino and Dennis (Robin) Bellarmino. Also survived by many loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday morning, Oct. 26, 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME INC., 2232-2240 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Interment Private. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net